5 On Your Side: Residents seeking help to fix potholes in street near Harlingen

Residents are speaking out over potholes on Tamm Lane near Harlingen.

“We've been calling the county, we've been calling everybody for years,” Sabrina Rodriguez said. “I've lived out here 25 years, and they come and patch it and it lasts maybe a month, and then it’s back to it.”

The potholes spread across the entire street, causing drivers to slow down as they pass by.

“The bumps are pretty bad. Before you used to actually be able to avoid them, but now you avoid one and you catch another one or two on the other side,” resident Eddie Flores said. “Then if there's oncoming traffic, you don't really have a choice but to go through them and just hope your suspension doesn't give out on one of these bumps.”

With no luck getting the road repaved, these neighbors called 5 On Your Side.

5 On Your Side contacted Carlos Sanchez, the director of Cameron County’s public works department.

Sanchez says he is aware of the problem and crews will come out to patch some of the potholes sometime next week, but he doesn’t expect a long term fix anytime soon.

“Their request is to do more of a permanent type of repaving on that road way, it is not on the plan currently,” Sanchez said.

According to Sanchez, there is a five-year maintenance plan the county has budgeted for that was enacted before he became director. The repaving the residents are asking for isn’t a cheap fix, Sanchez added.

“It could probably be maybe two years before we get to that for reconstruction, and you're talking about spending over $150,000 or so per mile,” Sanchez said

Sanchez recommends drivers be careful on that roadway, and be patient until the road is fixed.

