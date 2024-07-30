5 On Your Side: San Benito residents voice concerns over pothole riddled road

Potholes are plaguing a San Benito neighborhood, and people who live along Rio Grande Street say they have had enough.

"This is unacceptable. I mean, it's not like you have a road back in the monte somewhere out of the city. This road is literally off the Expressway," San Benito resident Matthew Rodriguez said.

Potholes and sunken parts of the road are a common sight along Rio Grande Street in San Benito.

Rodriguez has lived on this street for eight years.

"When we first got here, it wasn't as bad, but as the days go on it's decaying more and more as the days go by," Rodriguez said.

With school around the corner, Rodriguez is worried about his two young children, who walk to school alongside other children in the neighborhood.

"But we don't have a sidewalk...so we have to walk in the middle of the road with the kids. Sharing the road with kids and cars, it's very dangerous," Rodriguez said.

The city of San Benito has fixed 84 different streets this past fiscal year, and streets like Rio Grande will have to wait their turn because the city says they have a due process they have to follow.

"First of all, first and foremost...we have to make sure we have the money to do that. Is it in the budget? We also have to see if that street can be rehabilitated without digging up the underlying infrastructure. We don't know what's under there," city of San Benito Information Officer David Favila said.

The city put aside nearly $2 million for street maintenance last fiscal year. Rio Grande Street wasn't on the list of improvements, but the city said it will be on the list of streets that need a facelift

"The city is aware, and we are looking to get those streets rehabilitated as soon as possible, possibly in the next fiscal year," Favila said.

San Benito's next City Hall for All is scheduled for August 15. Residents who have any concerns are encouraged to present their ideas to council members.