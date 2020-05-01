5 residents of 3 Hidalgo County cities test positive for coronavirus, total cases now 339

Five more people tested positive for the coronavirus in Hidalgo County, bringing its total up to 339 confirmed cases.

According to an Hidalgo County news release, the new patients are identified as a woman from Edinburg, two women and one man from McAllen and a man from Hidalgo.

Officials also mentioned one person was released from isolation.

A total of 4,340 people have now been tested for the virus, including 3,881 who tested negative and 120 that are pending results.

Hidalgo County has also reported six virus-related deaths.