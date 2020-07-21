x

5's Fans for Friends helps Valley families struggling with summer heat

By: Cecilia Gutierrez

In the Rio Grande Valley, triple-digit heat sometimes makes summer unbearably hot — especially for people without air conditioning.

5's Fans for Friends provides box fans to people in need through a partnership with The Salvation Army and H-E-B.

The annual Fans for Friends campaign started on July 20 and ends July 27.

It'll work a little differently in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Salvation Army is accepting donations online and distributing fans to people who qualify for assistance.

H-E-B will match the first $20,000 in donations.

For more information, visit the 5's Fans for Friends page.

