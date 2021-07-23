5's Fans for Friends: Monte Alto family struggling to keep cool

Staying cool during the summertime isn’t easy for many Valley families.

That’s why Channel 5 is teaming up with Azteca Valley, H-E-B, and the Salvation Army to help families across the Rio Grande Valley beat the heat; families like the Aceves-Gutierrez family in Monte Alto, who rely on a single A/C mini split to keep cool.

Their AC unit staying in their only bedroom to keep their children cool while the rest of their home heats up, especially when cooking meals.

Amid their struggle and heat in their home, the family says they’re still thankful to have a roof over their head.