547 people in Hidalgo County test positive for COVID-19

Hidalgo County on Sunday announced that 547 more people had tested positive for the coronavirus — and one person had died.

A woman in her 60s from Pharr died "due to complications from COVID-19," according to a news release from Hidalgo County.

“My prayers go out to the family and friends of this weekend’s victim -- another tragic loss to this terrible disease,” Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez said in the news release. “As we begin a new work week, please keep in mind the safety of yourselves and those around you. Stay home if possible, wear facial coverings and avoid other people.”

Since the pandemic started, 5,345 people in Hidalgo County have tested positive for COVID-19.

Of them, 1,834 have recovered, according to the news release. Fifty nine people have died.