7 more people test positive for coronavirus in Hidalgo County, bringing total to 268

4 hours 22 minutes 14 seconds ago Monday, April 20 2020 Apr 20, 2020 April 20, 2020 6:00 PM April 20, 2020 in News - Local

Hidalgo County announced on Monday that seven more people tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 268.

According to a news release, the seven new cases include one man from Edinburg, two women and a man from Alamo and two men and one woman from Donna.

Of the 268 cases, 59 patients have been released from isolation.

