7 more people test positive for coronavirus in Hidalgo County, bringing total to 268
Hidalgo County announced on Monday that seven more people tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 268.
According to a news release, the seven new cases include one man from Edinburg, two women and a man from Alamo and two men and one woman from Donna.
Of the 268 cases, 59 patients have been released from isolation.
