7 people hospitalized in 4-vehicle crash involving San Juan police unit
A female officer with the San Juan Police Department was among the people hospitalized Wednesday following a four-vehicle crash, according to a spokesperson with the city of Pharr.
The crash happened at around 3:15 p.m. on Veterans and Sioux roads.
Seven people including a San Juan police officer were transported to a local hospital to be treated for injuries.
San Juan Fire Chief Tirso Garza previously told Channel 5 News said the officer didn’t have serious injuries.
Motorists are being asked to avoid the area until the roadway is clear.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
