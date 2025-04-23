7 people hospitalized in 4-vehicle crash involving San Juan police unit

A female officer with the San Juan Police Department was among the people hospitalized Wednesday following a four-vehicle crash, according to a spokesperson with the city of Pharr.

The crash happened at around 3:15 p.m. on Veterans and Sioux roads.

Seven people including a San Juan police officer were transported to a local hospital to be treated for injuries.

San Juan Fire Chief Tirso Garza previously told Channel 5 News said the officer didn’t have serious injuries.

Motorists are being asked to avoid the area until the roadway is clear.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.