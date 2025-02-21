8 employees taken into ICE custody during 'worksite enforcement action' at McAllen tortilleria

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents visited a tortilla factory in McAllen on Thursday.

Through a statement from an ICE spokesperson, they say agents were conducting a "worksite enforcement action" at the Suehay Tortilleria on South 23rd Street.

The statement says the visit was in response to information received by Homeland Security Investigations.

Channel 5 News' sister station, Noticias RGV, spoke with Suehay Tortilleria Human Resource Director Juan Alfaro. He said eight of their employees were taken by investigators.

HSI said the statement is all the information they will be providing.

Alfaro couldn't say exactly why federal immigration agents were at their location, but he did acknowledge the work federal agents do in the community and that the company will cooperate in any investigation.

An HSI spokesperson said that ICE HSI is tasked with enforcing the business community's compliance with federal employment law and has the responsibility to conduct worksite enforcement initiatives targeting employers who violate employment laws.

At this time, the tortilleria continues to operate as usual.