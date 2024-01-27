8 people arrested following illegal gambling raid near Edinburg

Photo credit: Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office

Eight people were arrested Friday on illegal gambling charges following a raid at a gambling place near Edinburg, according to the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office.

The eight individuals were identified as employees at Quinta Los Portillos, located at the 19000 block of North 83rd Street in rural Edinburg, according to a news release.

Investigators with the sheriff’s office executed a search warrant at the location Friday at around 7 p.m. where they found 136 gambling machines, and an “an undetermined amount of U.S. currency,” the release added.

The eight individuals arrested were identified as:

-Fernando Garcia, 54

-Claudia Ayala, 53

-Sergio Ivan Flores Gonzalez, 45

-Jose Rogelio Escalera Rodriguez Jr., 23

-Alan Rubio, 27

-Isabel Cristina Martinez, 53

-Juan De Dios Sanchez, 47

- Efrain Aguirre, 47

All eight individuals were arrested on charges of keeping a gambling place, possession of a gambling device, gambling promotion and organized criminal activity.

Those with any information on the ongoing investigation are urged to contact the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office at 956-383-8114.