8-year-old girl injured in fireworks accident, Pharr officials say

4 hours 32 minutes 13 seconds ago Monday, July 05 2021 Jul 5, 2021 July 05, 2021 9:16 AM July 05, 2021 in News - Local

An 8-year-old girl was injured by fireworks Sunday afternoon, according to the city of Pharr. 

At about 5 p.m. Sunday, Pharr fire and EMS officials responded to a fireworks accident involving an 8-year-old girl on the south side of Pharr. 

The girl was sent to McAllen Medical Center with serious head trauma due to a projectile from fireworks, according to a news release from the city. 

Pharr officials remind the public that fireworks are not permitted in the city. 

Fines range from $200 to $1,000.  

