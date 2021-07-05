8-year-old girl injured in fireworks accident, Pharr officials say

An 8-year-old girl was injured by fireworks Sunday afternoon, according to the city of Pharr.

At about 5 p.m. Sunday, Pharr fire and EMS officials responded to a fireworks accident involving an 8-year-old girl on the south side of Pharr.

The girl was sent to McAllen Medical Center with serious head trauma due to a projectile from fireworks, according to a news release from the city.

Pharr officials remind the public that fireworks are not permitted in the city.

Fines range from $200 to $1,000.