9 more people from Hidalgo County test positive for coronavirus, one of them an infant

Hidalgo County announced on Thursday that nine more people tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the total number of positive cases in the county to 290.



According to an Hidalgo County news release, the nine new cases include one person from Edinburg, one from Elsa, two from Pharr, one from Donna, two from Mercedes and two from Mission. One of Mission patients is an infant.

In addition, 23 more people have been released from isolation, according to the news release.

Of the 290 cases, 123 patients have been released from isolation. The number of active cases stands at 167.

Of the 167 active cases, 24 are in area hospitals; six of them are in intensive care units.