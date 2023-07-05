9-year-old boy dies in overnight house fire in Donna

A 9-year-old boy died in a mobile home fire early Wednesday morning in Donna.

Hidalgo County Fire Marshal Homero Garza said the fire happened at around 2 a.m. on Julius Avenue.

Garza said a little girl inside the home woke up to the smell of smoke and saw fire. She then ran to wake up the rest of the family.

The family managed to get out of the home when they noticed the boy was not with them, according to Garza. He says because of the heavy smoke, they were unable to go back into the home and retrieve the boy.

Garza said the fire started near a child's bedroom and officials are investigating what the cause was.