9-Year-Old Hit by Vehicle in Stable Condition, Search for Driver Responsible Ongoing

UPDATE (1:37 p.m.): Department of Public Safety says the 9-year-old hit Wednesday morning by a vehicle has got out of surgery.

They say she is currently in stable condition.

She was hit while trying to board her school bus.

PALMVIEW – Department of Public Safety investigators are looking for a driver involved in an auto-pedestrian crash near Palmview.

A 9-year-old girl was hit by a car and the driver took off.

It happened just before 7 a.m. Wednesday on Mile 8 and La Homa Road, north of Palmview.

Investigators are looking for a four door, white Nissan car with damage to the front right area.

The girl was taken to the hospital in the ICU and will have surgery.

Anyone with information should call DPS at 956-565-7600.

The district where the girl attends school sent out a statement (listed below) regarding the incident.

