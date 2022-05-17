‘A hideous way to die:’ Wrongful death lawsuit filed against woman accused in death of Mercedes High School student
The family of an 18-year-old teen who was killed in a Weslaco crash last month filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the woman charged in his death.
Daena Nicole Gonzalez was charged with murder in the April 30 death of Jaime Garcia.
RELATED: Woman charged with murder in connection with deadly Weslaco crash
Police say Gonzalez was driving drunk when she fled from police as she drove back from Nuevo Progresso, causing a car crash that killed Garcia.
Garcia was set to graduate from Mercedes High School in a few weeks and join the United States Navy.
“This is a horrible case, it's a hideous way to die,” Ezequiel Reyna, an attorney for Garcia’s mother, said. “We're keeping our options to see if any other persons or entities may have also been responsible for the ultimate death of Jaime.”
RELATED: Community mourns loss of Mercedes High School senior
Garcia’s family is seeking $1 million.
