A look at the USS Pasadena with South Texas sailors

Channel 5 News continues taking a close look at Naval Station Norfolk, the largest naval station in the world.

Channel 5 News also met with South Texas sailors at the USS Pasadena, a nuclear-powered submarine.

The submarine is currently docked at Norfolk Naval Base, undergoing several months of maintenance after its last run at sea.

The captain of the Pasadena said his ship is one of many that are deployed overseas as a constant presence, carrying cruise missiles and torpedoes wherever necessary to deter aggression.

