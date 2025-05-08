A look at the USS Pasadena with South Texas sailors
Channel 5 News continues taking a close look at Naval Station Norfolk, the largest naval station in the world.
Channel 5 News also met with South Texas sailors at the USS Pasadena, a nuclear-powered submarine.
The submarine is currently docked at Norfolk Naval Base, undergoing several months of maintenance after its last run at sea.
The captain of the Pasadena said his ship is one of many that are deployed overseas as a constant presence, carrying cruise missiles and torpedoes wherever necessary to deter aggression.
Watch the video above for the full story.
More News
News Video
-
A look at the USS Pasadena with South Texas sailors
-
Flood finance bill that benefits Delta area water project passes the House
-
Congressman Cuellar responds to efforts from the Texas Democratic Party to sanction...
-
'A loss that can't be healed:' Family of man killed in crash...
-
DPS: 18-year-old arrested after driving stolen vehicle in Donna
Sports Video
-
Sharyland & Mission Veterans baseball prepare for battle of valley teams in...
-
UTRGV sharpshooter Cliff Davis transfers to James Madison
-
UIL cancels final day of state golf tournament; McAllen Memorial finishes 4th...
-
RGV teams wrap up Day 1 of 5A state golf tournament
-
Rowe vs. Palmview baseball in Area round