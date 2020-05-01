A look inside: Restaurant in McAllen reopens dining area

Lone Star BBQ in McAllen reopened on Friday as a part of Texas Gov. Abbott’s Phase One plan to reopen the state.

Owner of the barbecue restaurant Darell Myska says they’re taking social distancing measures such as separating tables and placing hand sanitizers at the entrances.

Myska also says he’ll be personally monitoring both of the doors at his restaurant to make sure they stay at 25% capacity,

