A teenager and a 6-year-old die in crash in Hidalgo County

A deadly crash investigation underway in Hidalgo County.

Two minors were killed.

The crash happened just before 6 p.m. outside of Edinburg near the intersection of FM 2812 and Terry Road.

According to DPS investigators, the driver of a silver Honda was passing another car when they over corrected and went into oncoming traffic hitting a truck.

A 13-year-old boy and a 6-year-old girl in the car died. Reportedly they were "unrestrained."

The driver and front passenger were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The driver and passenger in the truck were taken to a hospital to get checked out.

We’ll update with more information as it becomes available.