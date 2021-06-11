x

ABC News anchor John Quiñones discusses Vanessa Guillen case ahead of '20/20' report

2 hours 20 minutes 59 seconds ago Friday, June 11 2021 Jun 11, 2021 June 11, 2021 12:40 PM June 11, 2021 in News - Local
By: KRGV staff

One year after Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen was murdered, "20/20" has the first television interview with her fiancé Juan Cruz.

ABC News anchor John Quiñones spoke to Channel 5's John Paul Barajas on the discoveries he found while reporting on the case. 

“What Happened to Vanessa?”/ “¿Qué le pasó a Vanessa?” airs on “20/20” on Friday, June 11 (9:01–11:00 p.m. EDT) on ABC.

Watch the video above for Channel 5's interview with ABC News anchor John Quiñones. 

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days