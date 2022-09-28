Abortion-rights groups show support for abortion access in McAllen

Several abortion-rights groups participated in a visual demonstration outside McAllen City Hall Monday night.

The group, South Texans for Reproductive Justice, gathered to show support for access to abortion.

"We are out here just to show folks that we are still here for them," South Texans for Reproductive Justice board member Noemi Pratt said. "Even though abortion is illegal right now in the state of Texas, and extremely inaccessible, we are still here to fight."