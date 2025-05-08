Academia en Brownsville ofrece un programa STEM para estudiantes
Harmony Science Academy Brownsville ofrece a sus estudiantes un programa de ciencias y materias de la rama STEM, que incluye ciencia, tecnología, ingeniería y matemáticas.
Ubicación de la academia: 1124 Central Blvd, Brownsville.
Para más información acerca del programa, haz clic aquí.
Vea el video para la entrevista completa.
