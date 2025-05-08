x

Academia en Brownsville ofrece un programa STEM para estudiantes

Academia en Brownsville ofrece un programa STEM para estudiantes
3 hours 6 minutes 36 seconds ago Thursday, May 08 2025 May 8, 2025 May 08, 2025 11:49 AM May 08, 2025 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista

Harmony Science Academy Brownsville ofrece a sus estudiantes un programa de ciencias y materias de la rama STEM, que incluye ciencia, tecnología, ingeniería y matemáticas. 

Ubicación de la academia: 1124 Central Blvd, Brownsville. 

Para más información acerca del programa, haz clic aquí

Vea el video para la entrevista completa. 

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days