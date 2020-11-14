Academy Sports + Outdoors thanks local veteran with $5,000 worth of free merchandise

Academy Sports + Outdoors thanked a local veteran Friday with $5,000 worth of free merchandise.

Academy gifted the merchandise to Jose Isidro Guzman, who served 21 years in the U.S. Army. After he retired from the Army, Guzman joined the Edinburg Police Department.

"I've always felt in myself to serve," Guzman said, adding that his service to the community wouldn't have been possible without support from his wife.

Watch the video for the full story.