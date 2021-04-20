Accidental death in rural Edinburg under investigation

The Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office is investigating an accidental death in rural Edinburg.

Officials say a 20-year-old man was cleaning a water tank and passed out north of Monte Cristo Road on Moorefield Road.

The man was airlifted to a nearby hospital, where he died.

Officials have not released the man's name or the official cause of death.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.