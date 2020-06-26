'Act like you have it': Cameron County officials stress residents to be precautious amid COVID-19 case surge

Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño Jr. on Friday held a news conference to provide an update on coronavirus in the county.

At the conference, Treviño addressed the rising number of cases in the county and in the state. “The projections are such that we should be concerned over the next few weeks," Trevino said about the rising number of cases in the state of Texas.

Cameron County Health Authority, Dr. James W. Castillo II, asked the public to reserve calling 9-1-1 for emergencies only. He explained a lot of people are going to emergency rooms to receive a COVID-19 test.

“Most people will get better at home,” Dr. Castillo said.” We need to save emergency rooms and ambulances for emergencies.”

Castillo explained that health-related conditions such as diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease and obesity are very common in Rio Grande Valley residents, warning “this virus might hit us especially hard.”

Additionally, Castillo warned residents who may have allergies or respiratory conditions to stay home this weekend as the expected Saharan dust arrives.

