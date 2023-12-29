Acting USCIS Director: Virtual Immigration Courtroom Test Successful at Brownsville Tent Facility

MCALLEN – A top immigration official is visiting the U.S. southern border this week.

On Tuesday, the acting director of the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services made a stop in the Rio Grande Valley.

USCIS Acting Director Ken Cuccinelli briefly met with local reporters in a press conference at the McAllen airport.

Cuccinelli spoke on his visit to the Port of Brownsville. He toured the tents set up at the Gateway International Bridge.

The temporary tents will function as virtual immigration courtrooms. They are part of the Migrant Protection Protocols, or “Remain in Mexico” program.

Cuccinelli toured that facility Monday.

He said in was a little cramped, but was pleased with the test conducted on how they will carry out a hearing ahead of its opening.

