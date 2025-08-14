Active shooter response training held in Weslaco

Law enforcement officers and first responders from across the Rio Grande Valley were in Weslaco training for an active shooter event.

“Lord forbid we have any active shooter — but now this makes the RGV a safer and stronger place,” Lower Rio Grande Valley Development Council Assistant Public Safety Director Cesar Merla said.

According to Merla, the training was originally set to happen in 2027, but scheduling conflicts brought it to the Valley sooner.

Weslaco Fire Chief Antonio Lopez was one of many to get this crash course in handling active shooters.

“We have to learn from history, and history has touched us pretty close in Uvalde," Lopez said.

A group out of Florida called C3 Pathways provided the training. They were brought in by the Texas A&M University Engineering Extension Service

Watch the video above for the full story.