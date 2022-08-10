Active shooter training held at Mercedes ISD

The Mercedes school district held an active shooter drill Tuesday at its high school.

Local law enforcement were also involved in the training that comes in the wake of the deadly school shooting in Uvalde.

Mercedes police said the efforts to stop something from happening begins at home.

"When the Uvalde thing happened right after, I think Valley wide we started arresting certain juveniles and stuff like that because it's not something you play with,” Mercedes police Sgt. Frank Sanchez said. “So we encourage the parents to talk with your children and go through your cell phones."

Students at Mercedes ISD head back to school later this month.