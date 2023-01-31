Address plaques available to Pharr residents for free

Officials in Pharr are working to help first responders reach residents by making address plaques available for free.

The city is offering the free plaques to the elderly and people with disabilities. The program began last year and seven homes already received their plaques on Monday. City workers even helped out with some yard work.

To see if you qualify for a free plaque, call the city of Pharr at 956-402-4242.