AEP: Crews respond to power outage in Alton

By: KRGV Digital
AEP Texas crews are responding to an outage affecting approximately 2,200 customers in Alton, according to a tweet from the company. 

AEP Texas said they aim to restore power in the affected areas by 6:30 p.m. or earlier. 

The cause of the outage is unknown. 

