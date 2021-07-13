AEP: Crews respond to power outage in Alton
AEP Texas crews are responding to an outage affecting approximately 2,200 customers in Alton, according to a tweet from the company.
AEP Texas said they aim to restore power in the affected areas by 6:30 p.m. or earlier.
The cause of the outage is unknown.
