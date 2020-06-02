After criticism, Hidalgo County changes plan for federal COVID-19 relief funds
After criticism from the mayors of small cities, the Hidalgo County Commissioners Court on Tuesday abandoned a plan to provide small cities with less money per resident than large cities.
All cities in Hidalgo County — regardless of size — will receive $132 per resident for COVID-19 expenses, said county spokesman Carlos Sanchez. Hidalgo County will set aside $18 of the $132 as a "contingency" for future COVID-19 expenses.
Hidalgo County had originally announced that large cities would received $110 per resident and small cities would receive $80 per resident.
Check back for updates.
