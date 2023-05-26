After nearly 100 years in business, Palace Cleaners in McAllen closing its doors

After nearly a century in business, a well-known dry cleaner in McAllen is set to close its doors.

Palace Cleaners owner Bill Stocker said he understands everything must come to an end, and he's at peace with his decision.

The dry cleaning business has been around since 1925 at its location on 10th Street and Walnut Avenue.

“I wanted to stay open for at least 100 years, but we had some equipment failure, and it would have cost a great deal of money for me to restore that. Instead of 100 years, we only made it 98,” Stocker said. “We've been here, and we've had the privilege of serving so many people in this town.”

Stocker's family took over Palace Cleaners in 1951, and he started working there since he was five years old.

Palace Cleaners endured many things such as the great depression, the Covid-19 pandemic and the evolution of technology.

“We've gone from everything being a manual kind of thing to everything being automatic,” Sticker reflected.

Stocker said he's grateful for so much, including watching McAllen grow.

“That's part of the beauty of this business is the fact that we've had the privilege of knowing so many people, and we've had the privilege of being a part of the community,” Stocker said.

Palace Cleaners officially closes on Friday, May 26 at noon.

