After RGV Sugar Growers shutdown, Valley farmers worried about future crop losses

The closure of the Rio Grande Valley sugar mill and the 500 jobs that come with it are causing a rippling effect in the Valley farming community.

Water at Falcon Dam and the Amistad Reservoirs is very low ahead of a dry, hot summer. Those watching the water supply are wondering what's next.

"That's what's at stake here, is there's just no water to go around. Agriculture is the first to get hit because we are the big users of water, but after us, it's going to be the cities," Texas International Produce Association member Dante Galeazzi said.

Galeazzi says the 60,000 acres of Valley fruits and vegetables are the next crops at risk.

Citrus requires regular watering and vegetables use more water than dryland crops.

Brian Jones is one of the Valley farmers forced to adapt. He was among the farmers who started rationing water two years ago. Since then, he says it's gotten worse.

In recent months, he's started planting Sorghum, which uses less water than other crops. To save money, Jones started limiting hours on employees.

"We're still kind of running on that same program now on my farm, is the hours of my employees being cut back. I don't want to lay anybody off or anything like that. I'm trying to manage that as best as I can," Jones said.

Farmers across the Valley want Mexico to deliver water from the Mexican Watershed in the state of Chihuahua. Water that's three years past due under an international treaty. They're asking for officials to act on what's happening.

