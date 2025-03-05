After starting in Donna, IDEA Public Schools celebrates 25th anniversary

The IDEA Public Schools system has been helping students across the state for over 25 years.

The school system celebrated their 25th anniversary on Tuesday. It started as a small school in Donna with about 150 students.

Now, the system has more than 87,000 students and operates 145 schools.

"I have been with IDEA since 2003. Back in that time, it was a small little school at IDEA Donna, and I never thought that it was going to grow into what it has grown into today," IDEA Mission Principal Cristina Cavazoz Flores said. "IDEA really pushes from kindergarten this mantra of college for all."

IDEA Public School has expanded to several other states and there are no plans of slowing down.