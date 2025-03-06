After two delays, SpaceX gets ready for eighth Starship launch at Boca Chica

SpaceX is planning to test launch their super heavy rocket from the Boca Chica launch site.

Counting down to Starship's eighth flight test. Weather looks favorable at the pad and the 60-minute launch window opens at 5:30 p.m. CT → https://t.co/alyJTRtOIP pic.twitter.com/EWUCtBhojH — SpaceX (@SpaceX) March 6, 2025

The company has had to delay this launch three times over the last week, but they are hoping all issues are resolved, and the Starship rocket can blast off from Starbase.

On Monday, the launch was scrubbed 40 seconds before take off because of several issues, including with the super heavy booster. SpaceX then announced a Wednesday launch date before postponing that launch as well.

The goal for Thursday's launch is for a successful blast off from the Boca Chica launch site. The super heavy booster will take the Starship into space, then the two will separate in the air.

The Starship will orbit the earth and hopefully splash down in the Indian Ocean.

SpaceX is hoping to avoid an incident from the last launch, where the starship exploded over the islands of Turks and Caicos. Several operational and hardware changes have been made to avoid that from happening again.

As for the booster, if strict conditions are met, it will return to earth and attempt to be caught back on the launch pad.

SpaceX is reminding people that this could create a loud sonic boom upon its return to Starbase.

The launch window will open up at 5:30 p.m.

The launch will be livestreamed online on Channel 5 News' Facebook page and on air on Channel 5.2 Somos El Valle. Check back for further updates.