Aftermath of Laguna Heights tornado, state assessment underway

The number of people hospitalized after a tornado touched down in Laguna Heights now stands at 11.

A neighborhood that suffered severe damage was blocked off as crews cleared debris and made sure the area was safe.

The aftermath of the tornado left behind homes without a roof, cars smashed by debris and shards of metal scattered everywhere.

Many residents sorted through their belongings Saturday afternoon to salvage what they could and trashing what was damaged.

Leonara Jimenz, who lives in the neighborhood, says her roof was impaled by flying debris and water got inside her home. She says she's just grateful to be alive.

"We are fine, thank God. He saved our lives, and that's what's important. We're really happy that he watched over us, but really sad for our neighbor that's no longer with us," Jimenez said.

Jimenez was inside with her husband and two kids when the tornado hit. None of them were hurt, but she was told they couldn't stay in their home because the roof could cave in from how much water it absorbed.

For now, she is staying at a nearby church with her family. A shelter in Port Isabel is available for those in need of housing.

The Port Isabel fire marshal says officials will return with people from the state to assess damage to the area.