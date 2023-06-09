Aggravated kidnapping suspect arrested after assaulting mother, police say

A Donna man awaiting trial on a charge of attempted kidnapping is back in jail on accusations of assaulting his mother, according to the Donna Police Department.

Police say Roy Anthony Yanez was arrested Wednesday after punching his mother several times in the face while out on bond and tried to steal her car.

Donna police say Yanez's 59-year-old mother had a bloody face when they arrived at her home. She has since requested an emergency protective order against Yanez.

Yanez was arrested in August 2022 after attempting to kidnap a 21-year-old woman at a Donna Circle K.

The woman spoke to Channel 5 News and said Yanez had made inappropriate advances toward her before trying to grab her, but she fought back and was able to escape.

Yanez has a pre-trial hearing on the kidnapping charge on June 20.