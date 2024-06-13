AI security cameras installed across Point Isabel ISD

A new AI security system is now in use at the Point Isabel Independent School district.

Hundreds of AI-equipped cameras are now monitoring campuses and district facilities. The cameras can detect objects that could pose a threat to their schools.

If something is detected, the AI system will send an alert notification to a command center in McAllen.

Workers at the command center monitor the alerts and will see the threat the AI system detects. Depending on the type of threat, they'll notify the school, reach out to police, put the school on lock down, or alert families.

"We want them to walk into a classroom and close the door and feel that our district is doing everything that we possibly can to ensure the safety of our educators, but our parents expect the same thing,” Point Isabel ISD Superintendent Teri Capistran said.

Point Isabel ISD paid more than $400,000 for the camera system with district savings.

Watch the video above for the full story.