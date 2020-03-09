Alamo announces possible outage due to water line installation

ALAMO – Officials in Alamo announced a possible water outage in an area of the city scheduled for Monday.

The city in a tweet said a new water line is being installed on Tower Road, near the Greystone subdivision.

Residents in the area between Cesar Chavez and Border roads, and Kansas and Nebraska roads, may be without water for up to four hours. The installation is scheduled to take place from 3:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Anyone with any questions is asked to call city hall at 956-787-0006 or the public works department at 956-787-8321.