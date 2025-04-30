Alamo celebrates remodeled fire station

After being closed for two years, the city of Alamo reopened one of its fire stations.

Fire station #1, located at 125 S 9th St., underwent $500,000 in repairs to better serve the growing community. A red-ribbon cutting ceremony was held Wednesday to celebrate the station's reopening.

“This revitalized facility represents a major investment in public safety, emergency response, and the future of our city’s fire services,” a news release from the city stated.

Alamo Fire Chief R.C. Flores said reopening the fire station will help with response times.

“We are going to go back to having two fully operational stations, fully staffed in the city on the south and north side,” Flores said.

The fire station will house seven firefighters and four trucks.