Alamo celebrates remodeled fire station
After being closed for two years, the city of Alamo reopened one of its fire stations.
Fire station #1, located at 125 S 9th St., underwent $500,000 in repairs to better serve the growing community. A red-ribbon cutting ceremony was held Wednesday to celebrate the station's reopening.
“This revitalized facility represents a major investment in public safety, emergency response, and the future of our city’s fire services,” a news release from the city stated.
Alamo Fire Chief R.C. Flores said reopening the fire station will help with response times.
“We are going to go back to having two fully operational stations, fully staffed in the city on the south and north side,” Flores said.
The fire station will house seven firefighters and four trucks.
More News
News Video
-
'It keeps happening:' Conviction in deadly Cameron Park shooting highlights string of...
-
Alamo celebrates remodeled fire station
-
Hidalgo County commissioner offering reward following vandalism at resource center
-
Consumer Reports: Pet product scams to be aware of
-
South Texas Health System encouraging women to get their mammograms in new...
Sports Video
-
Nikki Rowe's Hailey Gonzalez signs to run track at Texas A&M -...
-
Texas Southmost College newly hired women's soccer coach details goals for program
-
Harlingen's Alana Rouqette breaks Valley hurdles record
-
PSJA Bears Softball Area Round Preview vs. Steele
-
Weslaco's Trinity Solis signs to Odessa College dance