Alamo city officials voting on street improvement project

UPDATE: After this story aired, the city of Alamo approved a contract with a vendor to begin the repaving project.

Alamo resident Joe Ramos rides his bike through 12th Street every day to avoid using the main street, which is riddled with potholes.

“The streets are real bad,” Ramos said, adding that the potholes on the street are a never-ending problem for drivers and bicyclists.

“I imagine a lot of people have the same problem,” Ramos said. “Their tires get messed up or their shocks, they get messed up.”

While funding for street repairs in the city were approved, there’s one more step to clear.

Every year, the city of Alamo sets money aside to repair streets they have chosen based on their condition.

In September, city officials set a budget of $50,000 to repair Stensbo and Citrus avenues, and 11th and 12th streets.

Due to the rise in prices of materials, city leaders had to increase the budget by an additional $75,000.

"We had to increase the budget a little more to take care of that neighborhood as a whole,” Alamo city Manager Bobby Salinas said. “We didn't want to leave half of it done."

Now with a budget of $125,000, the two new streets added to the project makes it a total of six streets that will be repaved.

The city is voting Tuesday on which company will handle the repairs.

If a contractor is approved, the re-pavement project will begin as soon as possible. It’ll take three to six months to complete.