Alamo HEB temporarily evacuated due to smoke from HVAC heating system

HEB in Alamo was temporarily evacuated after customers and employees reported seeing smoke inside the building, according to Alamo Fire Chief Roman Candelario Flores.

Flores said the fire department responded to the HEB, located at 1211 East Frontage Road, at around 2:30 p.m. Upon arrival, crews confirmed the presence of smoke and initiated the evacuation as a precautionary measure.

Fire crews inspected the HVAC system on the roof and HEB's in-house HVAC technicians were called to assess the situation, according to Flores. The technicians confirmed the smoke originated from the heating system.

Flores said the store was closed for about 45 minutes. After ensuring there was no fire hazard, the fire department gave the all-clear and the store resumed normal operations.