Alamo home deemed 'unlivable' following storage shed fire

A home was left "unlivable" after a fire that began in a storage shed spread into the structure, according to Alamo Fire Chief Roman Candelario Flores.

Flores said the Alamo Fire Department was dispatched to a mobile home at the 400 block of Cameo Drive on Saturday at around 1:40 p.m.

Fire crews launched "an aggressive fire attack" and prevented the home from being a total loss, but did sustain heavy damage, according to Flores. A nearby residence also sustained damage due to radiant heat, and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.