Alamo man killed in crash near Alice

Photo credit: MGN Online

An Alamo man was killed following a Sunday crash involving a tractor-trailer near Alice, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

According to DPS, 20-year-old Thomas Gomez was traveling behind a tractor trailer Sunday at around 11:20 a.m. southbound on U.S. 281 in Ben Bolt.

Gomez attempted to change lanes, but “the front right of the [his vehicle] struck the back left of the trailer, causing it to leave the roadway,” the news release stated.

Gomez died from his injuries in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.