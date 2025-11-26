Alamo man killed in crash near Alice
An Alamo man was killed following a Sunday crash involving a tractor-trailer near Alice, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
According to DPS, 20-year-old Thomas Gomez was traveling behind a tractor trailer Sunday at around 11:20 a.m. southbound on U.S. 281 in Ben Bolt.
Gomez attempted to change lanes, but “the front right of the [his vehicle] struck the back left of the trailer, causing it to leave the roadway,” the news release stated.
Gomez died from his injuries in the crash.
The crash remains under investigation.
More News
News Video
-
CBP expecting increase in travelers on international bridges for Thanksgiving
-
Brownsville police officer cited after cyclist struck by patrol unit
-
McAllen Crime Stoppers hold annual Thanksgiving meal giveaway
-
Consumer Reports: How to get the best Black Friday steals
-
Weslaco city leaders approve creation of new police and fire substation
Sports Video
-
Los Fresnos shines, Harlingen South goes into 2OT in pre-Thanksgiving boys basketball...
-
UTRGV football's Travis Bush holds final press conference of the season
-
UTRGV's Eddie Lee Marburger earned major conference awards and recognitions
-
UTRGV's Travis Bush named finalist for award honoring best coach in FCS
-
5 Stars Plays - Area Round