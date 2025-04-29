Alamo man, Mexican national sentenced in connection with firearms trafficking ring

Two men arrested in connection with a firearms trafficking ring have been sentenced to federal prison, according to a news release from the office of U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei.

The news release said 30-year-old Jose Luis Caballero, of Alamo, pleaded guilty in September 2024 to firearms trafficking and illegal exportation of firearms and 37-year-old Juan Antonio Cantu-Cavazos, a Mexican national, pleaded guilty in October 2023 to firearms trafficking and being an undocumented migrant in possession of a firearm.

Caballero and Cantu-Cavazos were each sentenced to four years in federal prison, according to the news release. Caballero was also ordered to serve three years of supervised release following his prison term, and Cantu-Cavazos faces removal proceedings following his sentence.

During their hearing, the court noted the number of weapons involved, and that serial numbers were being obliterated prior to the weapon's exportation, according to the news release.

In September 2022, Cantu-Cavazos purchased 32 firearms, including 15 AK-47s and three AR-15 variant rifles, according to the news release. The investigation revealed he was purchasing those weapons as part of a firearms trafficking ring.

Cantu-Cavazos was working with Caballero to acquire weapons a Mexican co-conspirator had requested, according to the news release. Cantu-Cavazos was to retrieve the firearms from various purchasers, disassemble them, wrap them in cellophane and then deliver them to a warehouse or truck driver so they can be trafficked into Mexico.

The news release said Caballero's role was to purchase firearms from various states, including Alabama and Texas, and coordinate their exportation.

Between October 2021 and September 2022, Cantu-Cavazos and Caballero purchased more than 150 firearms, which were ultimately trafficked into Mexico. Most were high-caliber rifles, according to the news release.

Cantu-Cavazos will remain in custody pending transfer to a Federal Bureau of Prisons facility to be determined in the near future. Caballero was permitted to remain on bond and voluntarily surrender at a later date.