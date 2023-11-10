Alamo murder suspect in custody

Christopher Lee Soto. Photo credit: Hidalgo County jail records

A 41-year-old Donna man was booked into the Hidalgo County jail Thursday after he was released from the hospital following the death of a woman police say he was living with.

Christopher Lee Soto was charged with murder in connection with the death of Brittany Kay Ireland, who was found dead with lacerations to her neck in a mobile home at the Acacia RV & MH Park — located at 89 East Bus. 83 in Alamo — on Monday, Oct. 30.

Soto had been hospitalized after police found him unresponsive with blood in his clothing in the same mobile home Ireland's body was found in.

Alamo police Chief Richard Ozuna confirmed to Channel 5 News that Soto was released from the hospital on Thursday and taken into custody that same day.

According to a criminal complaint obtained by Channel 5 News, Ireland’s body was found with a “large open wound” in her neck.

A bloody knife was also recovered at the scene, the complaint stated.

Police interviewed Ireland’s mother, who said her daughter told her in a FaceTime call days before Ireland’s body was found that she “feared” Soto, according to the complaint.

Bond information for Soto was not available.