Alamo police looking for man accused of stealing Halloween decoration from family's front yard
The Alamo Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying a man accused of stealing Halloween decorations from a family's front yard.
The incident happened Friday on the south side of Alamo.
Those with any information are asked to call the Alamo Police Department at 956-787-1454.
