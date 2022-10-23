x

Alamo police looking for man accused of stealing Halloween decoration from family's front yard

Sunday, October 23 2022

The Alamo Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying a man accused of stealing Halloween decorations from a family's front yard.

The incident happened Friday on the south side of Alamo.

Those with any information are asked to call the Alamo Police Department at 956-787-1454.

