Alamo police: Man arrested after fleeing the scene of major car collision
Alamo police arrested a man who fled the scene of a major accident that left one individual in critical condition.
The collision occurred on January 16 at around 7 p.m. at the intersection of Crockett Avenue and Serg Loop.
Alamo police said the accident involved multiple vehicles that resulted in three people being hospitalized and one person sustaining life-threatening injuries and remains in critical condition.
Police said further investigation revealed 29-year-old Saul Xavier Gonzalez was driving a Ford F-150 and traveling at a high rate of speed. After the accident, Gonzalez fled the scene on foot.
On January 17, at around 7 p.m., police located Gonzalez at a home where an arrest warrant was executed. Gonzalez was arrested for collision involving personal injury or death, and also on multiple drug charges.
The investigation is ongoing.
