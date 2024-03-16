Alamo police: Narcotics task force making more drug related arrests

The Alamo Police Department says they’ve seen an increase in drug use in the city, and the department’s narcotics task force is working to clean up the streets.

Police say the task force has made 85 drug-related arrests as of Friday, March 15.

It’s an increase of 20 arrests compared to the same period in 2023.

“We will be out there doing more raids and doing more surveillance and undercover busts as much as we can,” Alamo police Sgt. Cesar Ortiz said. “Some people are already tired of seeing all this drug use in their neighborhoods and in their community."

A total of nearly 300 drug related arrests were made in Alamo in 2023, Ortiz said. Police expect to make more arrests in 2024, in large part because of community support.

“The majority of people will call in the tip line and give us information that they see a lot of traffic in the night, even the day,” Ortiz said. “They're concerned… a lot of them have young kids growing up. A lot of them have family members addicted to narcotics, and they see how it ruins their life."

To report any drug-related crime in the city of Alamo, call the police department’s narcotics task force tip line at 956-225-5683.

Watch the video above for the full story.