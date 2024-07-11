x

Alamo police seeking suspected leader of auto theft ring

The Alamo Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a 22-year-old man they suspect is the leader of an active auto theft ring.

Alfredo Torres is wanted on theft charges, according to police.

The auto theft ring Torres is accused of leading has been stealing vehicles for about three months. Alamo police spokesman Jacob Garcia said the group isn’t targeting a specific model, and are stealing “any vehicle in general.”

Those with any information on Torres’ location are urged to contact the Alamo Police Department at 956-787-1454, or Alamo Crime Stoppers at 956-702-8477.

