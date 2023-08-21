Alamo Recycling Center fire sparks concerns among residents

Fire crews in Alamo want to get to the root of this smoldering problem at the Alamo Recycling Center. They have been monitoring a fire that sparked two days ago.

"It was pretty scary, and I actually work from here from the house," Alamo resident Jesus De La Cruz said.

De La Cruz lives just behind the recycling center. His kids had just come home from school when they heard strange noises.

"Everybody was adjusting, getting ready to play their games and watch their shows, and we heard like a real loud explosion," De La Cruz said.

A loud explosion followed by popping noises.

"We actually thought somebody hit the house. All the windows rattled, it was pretty bad. My son came out all scared," De La Cruz said.

The Alamo Fire Chief Roy Contreras says those explosions and popping sounds were airbags from cars brought to the recycling center.

He believes high temperatures heated the airbags and caused them to expand and pop. The noises have stopped, but smoke continues.

Chief Contreras says the source of the smoke is underneath piles of scrap metal. He says Monday, they'll work alongside the recycling center to move scrap metal and reach the source.

